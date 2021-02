Make a pot of tea and cozy up KUAC FM Sunday at noon for La Rondine. This Metropolitan Opera production was originally performed Jan. 10, 2009. This is a bittersweet tale of a Parisian courtesan, Magda. She is the metaphorical swallow of the story who experiences a fleeting brush with love and romance only to ultimately return to her familiar role as the mistress of a wealthy banker. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.