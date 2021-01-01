Sunday’s Opera is Massenet’s Cendrillon on KUAC FM

The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Cendrillon, Massenet’s elegant and witty take on the Cinderella tale. This encore broadcast from 2018 stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role opposite mezzo-soprano Alice Coote as Prince Charming. Soprano Kathleen Kim sang Cendrillon’s Fairy Godmother, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe was her overbearing stepmother Madame de la Haltière, and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri sang Cendrillon’s beleaguered father Pandolfe. Bertrand de Billy led the Met Orchestra and Chorus. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.