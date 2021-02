Sunday’s Opera is Lucia di Lammermoor on KUAC FM

Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor is the Met’s first-ever Listeners’ Choice broadcast, a performance from 1956 starring Maria Callas. This is the renowned soprano’s only Met radio broadcast. She portrayed the tragic heroine who comes undone in one of opera’s most famous mad scenes. Callas joined a cast featuring Giuseppe Campora as Lucia’s lover Edgardo, Enzo Sordello as Enrico, her brother and Edgardo’s sworn enemy, and Nicola Moscona as Raimondo. Fausto Cleva conducted. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.