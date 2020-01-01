Sunday’s Opera is Handel’s Agrippina (Plus Bonus Opera Challenge!), at Noon on KUAC FM

Tune in to KUAC FM Sunday at noon for Handel's Agrippina, brought to us by WFMT Radio Network Oper Series. The opera tells the story of mother of Nero as she plots the downfall of the Roman Emperor Claudius and the installation of her son as emperor. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

During the opera, local attorneys are providing the RBG Challenge in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was a big fan of opera. Your donations will be matched dollar per dollar, up to $3,000. Join CSG (Cook, Schuhmann, and Groseclose), Niesje Steinkruger and Roger Bruner in supporting KUAC with this challenge in memory of RBG.