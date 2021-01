Gounod’s Faust is the opera this Sunday at noon on KUAC FM. The work draws upon Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s two-part play based on the German legend of a man who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for knowledge and power. The original Metropolitan Opera was performed Dec. 10, 2012. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.