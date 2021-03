Mozart’s outrageous comedy tells the tale of an incorrigible young playboy who blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. Based on the story of Don Juan, Don Giovanni follows an irresistible (yet irresponsible and amoral) youth who is loved by women almost as universally as he loves them. This Metropolitan Opera was originally performed March 10, 2012. Tune in this Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.