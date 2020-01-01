Sunday’s Opera is Beethoven’s Fidelio, at Noon on KUAC FM

Cozy up to your radio Sunday at noon for the Metropolitan Opera–Fidelio. Beethoven’s only opera was composed over a period of nearly 10 years, from the first failure in 1805 to the final version of 1814. This romantic drama was inspired by an actual incident from the French Revolution, in which a woman dressed as a man was hired as a prison gaoler and managed to free her incarcerated husband. The dramatic art of this magnificent work, which deals with liberty, faithfulness, idealism and justice, holds a universal value within it. Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.