Sunday’s Opera is a Handel Double-Bill on KUAC FM

Chicago’s Haymarket Opera Company begins the 2021 Opera Series with a Handel Double-Bill: Acis and Galatea backed with Handel’s secular oratorio Apollo e Dafne. Michael St. Peter, a discovery returns to Haymarket to sing the role of Acis, while Chicago’s own bright, alluring soprano Kimberly Jones is stunning as the sea nymph Galatea. In Apollo e Dafne, the dynamic duo of soprano Erica Schuller and baritone Ryan de Ryke bring vigor and talent to the roles of Daphne and Apollo in Handel’s youthful masterpiece. Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM Sunday at noon or ask your smart speaker to play KUAC.