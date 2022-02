The next opera on KUAC FM highlights the Met’s most revered African American stars, including Marian Anderson, who broke the Met’s color barrier in 1955, and others from the next three decades, including Martina Arroyo, Kathleen Battle, Reri Grist, Grace Bumbry, Leontyne Price, Jessye Norman, Shirley Verrett, George Shirley, and Simon Estes. Listen Sunday at noon to KUAC 89.9 FM or set your television to KUAC 9.6.