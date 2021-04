Puccini’s “La Bohème” is about the tragic love story of Mimí and Rodolfo, set in Paris in the year 1830. Four arty types shiver in a garret, owing rent. When musician Schaunard earns money they are all set to buy a meal in a nearby restaurant. This Metropolitan Opera was originally performed Oct. 2, 2017. Give your ears (and heart) a treat Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.