One of the 20th century’s most celebrated musical achievements, The Rake’s Progress draws inspiration from a series of paintings and engravings by William Hogarth. Stravinsky created the opera during the neoclassical phase of his career, building the score around stylistic references to the work of earlier composers while maintaining a sense of the macabre that is distinctly modern. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.