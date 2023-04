A sterling cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.