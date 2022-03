The Ariadne myth tells how Prince Theseus of Athens set out for Crete to kill the Minotaur, a creature half man, half bull, who was concealed in a labyrinth. When Theseus left Crete, he took Ariadne with him as his bride. During their voyage home, they stopped at the island of Naxos. Enjoy this comedy/high drama opera Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or set your television to KUAC 9.6.