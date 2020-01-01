Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

George H.W. Bush’s presidency occurred at a crucial turning point in modern history — the transition from the Cold War to the post-Cold War world, when heightened US-Soviet tensions gave way to delicate negotiations between the former adversaries. While the Cold War ended without a shot being fired, this peaceful outcome was far from certain at the time. Tune in Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.