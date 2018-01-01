State of the State to Air, Thursday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM & TV

Tune in to Gov. Bill Walker as he gives his 2018 State of the State address Thursday at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM & KUAC 9.2 (WORLD).
KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska
