State of the State to Air, Thursday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM & TV

State of the State to AirTune in to Gov. Bill Walker as he gives his 2018 State of the State address Thursday at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM & KUAC 9.2 (WORLD).