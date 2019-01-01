State of the Art, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

After an exhilarating national journey of artistic discovery, 100 under-recognized American artists were selected for one unforgettable exhibition. “State of the Art,” a one-hour documentary, captures the personal stories of seven diverse artists from Crystal Bridges’ groundbreaking exhibit who are redefining the American aesthetic. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.