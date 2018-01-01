Start Up: Grassroots Ranch / Tulsa, OK, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Daniel Rose wanted to help people, so he went to school to become a nurse. Watching the countless cases that he felt could have been avoided through a better diet he decided to change the course of his life and create a source of real food. So, Daniel left healthcare, found a plot of land in northeast Tulsa, Oklahoma and opened Grassroots Ranch. Now Daniel and his wife Maria provide old-fashioned, all-natural foods using sustainable farming methods. Wednesday night at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.