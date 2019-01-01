Start 2020 Right with Rachmaninov’s All-Night Vigil Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

Rachmaninov’s All-Night Vigil, performed by the Moscow Region State Chorus and soloists, is a special treat for the new year! The All-Night Vigil is an a cappella setting of texts taken from the Russian Orthodox All-Night Vigil ceremony. This is a unique opportunity to hear this Russian masterpiece performed in Russia by the Moscow State Chorus. Tune in New Year’s Day at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.