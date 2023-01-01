Starstruck: Gene Kelly’s Love Letter to Ballet, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

One of the first choreographers to bring the ‘American style’ to Europe, the legendary Gene Kelly was invited to create an original work for the Paris Opera Ballet in 1960. His jazzy, joyful Pas de Dieux was highly acclaimed at the time but has been rarely performed since. The Scottish Ballet has lovingly revived the original ballet and added a delightful new twist. Tonight at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.