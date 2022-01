From her starring roles in Broadway’s “Wicked” and “Waitress,” to her chart-topping Billboard recordings, Shoshana Bean has captivated audiences around the world. In this concert special, she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.