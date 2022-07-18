Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Native American college students take listeners inside the quest to earn degrees. U.S government boarding schools were once used to erase Indigenous culture and force assimilation. But in the 21st century, education opens opportunities. In this documentary, students take the microphone to share their stories as they strive to use a college education to support themselves, and their communities, without losing sight of who they are. Tune in Wednesday at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.