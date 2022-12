St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. This Christmas Special includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals. Tune in Saturday at 2 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.