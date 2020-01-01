Spirit of the Florida Keys, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Host Chad Crawford provides a colorful, quirky look at the history and culture of the beautiful archipelago 15 miles south of Miami. Chad tours the Florida Keys like a local, catching lobster with a net and tickle stick, baking Key lime pie, and delving into conservation efforts to restore coral reefs to rehabilitate sea turtles. Along the way, he uncovers the resilient, independent and eccentric spirit of the islands’ residents. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.