Spirit of KUAC Awardee for 2018 is Dona Brandle-Boylan

The Spirit of KUAC recipient for 2018 is Dona Brandle-Boylan. The honor is bestowed in April during National Volunteer Month.

“I’m humbled & slightly embarrassed by the recognition, but at same time appreciate that the time and money I donate to KUAC result in endless rewards at my end in a wide variety of quality, well rounded and thorough programming on TV and radio,” Dona said.

“KUAC is my window to the world and it’s the finest public station I’ve experienced.”

Dona is the chair of KUAC’s Community Advisory Council, but her volunteerism doesn’t end with that leadership role. She’s been stepping up to volunteer with KUAC for 15 years, helping tremendously with events, Kids Club and artistic endeavors.

Dona grew up near the Detroit Zoo where she could hear the lions roaring at night, and has worked in aviation, the marine industry, construction and education. She loves the outdoors, camping, hiking and backpacking.

And she loves KUAC. At her home, either KUAC FM or KUAC TV is on all the time. “It’s where I get my news, entertainment and information,” Dona said. “I stream it when I’m not here because I love the programming. I’m a KUAC enthusiast.”

KUAC Assistant General Manager Gretchen Gordon said, “Dona has been an exemplary volunteer for many years, first volunteering for our events, including the Red Green Regatta, the Fall and Spring Fundraisers, Golden Days, PBS character visits and now as Kitt at various community appearances. Dona joined the KUAC Community Advisory Council in July 2015 and continued to ramp up her volunteering at KUAC. She has taken the KUAC Kids Club mascot Kitt to the next level by giving him a backstory, introducing him to kids of all ages through his storybook adventures that are now being developed into a coloring book to be distributed at schools during story times.”

Congratulations, Dona Brandle-Boylan and thank you for all your contributions to KUAC.