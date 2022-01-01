Special Talk of Alaska, Tuesday at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

In a big state like Alaska, it can be tough to see everyone you care about over the holiday season. Fortunately, the next Talk of Alaska, will help you stay connected. Join us for Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State as we take calls from around Alaska, and the world, for two hours, sending out good wishes, festive greetings, and maybe even a few holiday songs to everybody. You can listen in or call us starting at 10 in the morning on Tuesday, December 20, calls and emails are taken during the show at 1-800-478-TALK (8255) or talk@alaskapublic.org. Tune in Tuesday morning at 10 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.