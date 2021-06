In honor of Pride Month, KUAC FM will present the BBC’s “Witness History,” remarkable stories of LGBT+ rights, told by the people who were there. We hear stories of fighting homophobia in Uganda and how LGBT people in China sometimes arrange fake marriages to hide their sexuality. We’ll meet the transgender American tennis player who fought for the right to compete in tournaments as a woman in the 1970s. Tune in to 89.9 FM Wednesday at 7 p.m. set your television to 9.6 or stream online.