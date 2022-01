Marking the 90th anniversary season of Met broadcasts, we share historic moments from the 1930s and early 40s featuring stars such as Kirsten Flagstad, Lily Pons, Rosa Ponselle, Bidù Sayão, Jussi Bjoerling, Lauritz Melchior, Lawrence Tibbett, Leonard Warren and Ezio Pinza. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.