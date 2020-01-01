Special Online Screening: The Age of Nature, Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Join KUAC for a conversation and special screening of the new PBS program, “The Age of Nature,” Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Get your free ticket at http://bit.ly/KUACScreening. At this crucial turning point in our planet’s history, The Age of Nature brings together inspirational contributors, rare archive material and stunning imagery from around the world, to give us a deeper understanding of Nature and our place within it. KUAC Host Robert Hannon will lead a 15-minute panel discussion about the Earth’s changing environment with Terry Chapin, UAF ecology professor emeritus, and Cathie Harms, retired biologist with Alaska Fish and Game.