Special Met Opera Broadcast “Concert for Ukraine”, Monday at 2pm on KUAC FM

Special Met Opera Broadcast “Concert for Ukraine”On Monday, March 14th at 2, KUAC invites you to tune in for a special live broadcast. It’s “The Met Opera: A Concert for Ukraine”, a performance to offer solidarity for Ukrainian citizens under attack. “A Concert for Ukraine” features the Met Chorus in a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem and works by Barber, Beethoven, Silvestov, Strauss and Verdi. Tune in Monday at 2 on KUAC 89.9FM.