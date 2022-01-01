Special Met Opera Broadcast “Concert for Ukraine”, Monday at 2pm on KUAC FM

On Monday, March 14th at 2, KUAC invites you to tune in for a special live broadcast. It’s “The Met Opera: A Concert for Ukraine”, a performance to offer solidarity for Ukrainian citizens under attack. “A Concert for Ukraine” features the Met Chorus in a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem and works by Barber, Beethoven, Silvestov, Strauss and Verdi. Tune in Monday at 2 on KUAC 89.9FM.