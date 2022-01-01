Special Memorial Day Program, Monday at 6 p.m. on KUAC FM

In lieu of Alaska News Nightly Monday, we will air an episode of a series called “Sense of Place,” a dynamic documentary about the connections between people and places in America. This episode “Love and War” visits men and women of the Third Infantry Brigade on the eve of being deployed to Iraq. Four married couples frankly discuss moral issues, infidelity, and sexual harassment. Two combat veterans tell of their experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan. The result is a candid and intimate portrait of professional soldiers trying to combine the disparate worlds of love and war. Listen Monday at 6 to KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.