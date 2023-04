Former President Donald Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, is set to appear in Manhattan criminal court for arraignment Tuesday, April 4. Tune in at 10:00 a.m. for live NPR News coverage of the hearing. Then at 5:00 p.m., listen in for NPR Special Report: The Charges Against Former President Trump, with analysis on the arraignment and the implications of the first criminal charge against a former US President. Stay tuned to KUAC 89.9FM and live streaming for the latest.