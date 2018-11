On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Host Susie Hackett will interview Courtland Weaver of North Star Ballet about the holiday performances of "The Nutcracker." Then on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Susie will have Valinda Taylor of Fairbanks Drama Association discussing the production of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe." Be sure to tune in on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.