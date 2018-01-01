Speakeasy: Steve Earle and David Simon, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Steve Earle is joined by Emmy Award- winning producer David Simon for an intimate conversation in this episode of Speakeasy. Earle began his career as a songwriter in 1982 before having his breakthrough 1986’s Guitar Town. His 16th studio album, So You Wanna Be an Outlaw, was released in June 2017. Simon is the Emmy Award winning producer behind HBO’s The Wire. His latest project The Deuceis coming to HBO in the fall. The pair discuss storytelling through song, politics, and working with Townes Van Zandt. Earle treats the audience to a special performance of songs from his new album including “Goodbye Michelangelo,” “The Firebreak Line,” and “So You Wannabe an Outlaw.” Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.