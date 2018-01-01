Speakeasy: Nick Mason and David Fricke, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Nick Mason is best known as the drummer of legendary rock band Pink Floyd. He is the only member of Pink Floyd to be featured on every one of their albums and is the only constant member of the band since its formation in 1965. Mason takes the stage opposite David Fricke, senior editor of Rolling Stone magazine. The pair discuss the early days of Pink Floyd, groupies, space, and the legacy of Pink Floyd. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.