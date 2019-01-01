Soundbreaking: Going Electric, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

This episode tells the story of the most elemental force in recording—electricity—and the musical revolution it sparked. Highlighting the way in which electricity has been harnessed and channeled to create new and never-before-heard sounds, “Going Electric” traces both the chain reaction unleashed by the invention of the electric guitar and the evolution of synthesized music. Tune in Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.