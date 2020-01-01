Somewhere South: Dumpling Dilemma, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

While cooking a charity dinner with Southern-Korean chefs, Vivian spins out her version of French gnocchi to be served alongside Asian dumplings descended from the Chinese royal court tradition. During their discussion, the chefs realize that while they all understand what a dumpling is, they can’t actually define it. On her quest to figure out that conundrum, Vivian quickly learns that no one culture can define a dumpling. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.