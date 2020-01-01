Sleep Deprived, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Do you think you got enough sleep last night? For many Americans, the answer is no — and they may suffer devastating health consequences because of it. Insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and parasomnias are just some of the disorders keeping people awake at night. We’ll explore some of the most common sleep disorders and look into treatments ranging from medication to mindfulness. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.