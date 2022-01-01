Slavic Wonders: Christmas with The Rose Ensemble, Thursday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague, and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines, to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols, and glorious polyphony. Tune in Thursday at 2 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.