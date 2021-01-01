Slavic Wonders: Christmas with The Rose Ensemble, Monday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

The Rose Ensemble is back with a one-hour holiday special. Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols and glorious polyphony. Monday at 2 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.