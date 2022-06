The Samson Cree Nation is one of four communities known collectively as Maskwacis in Central Alberta. It’s where Nehiyaw/Anishinaabe artist Heather Kiskihkoman grew up and still calls home. She finds her beadwork and tattoo design inspirations in the plants and nature surrounding her. Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.