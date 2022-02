If you’d like your business, organization or yourself to boost KUAC’s “May One Match” fundraising event on May 1, 2022, think about offering a challenge. These funds inspire donors to give generously because their dollars will be matched 100 percent. Fill out this simple form or contact frank.kuac@alaska.edu (907.474.5448) or wanda.kuac@alaska.edu (907.978.4208). Thanks!