Shrapnel Down: My Korean War Story, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Korean War veteran, Bill Rector, who served as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Los Angeles brings his story to public television audiences using the 8mm war footage he recorded, which has been unseen by the public. Chapters covered in the documentary include the Blockade of Wonsan, the longest blockade in modern naval history, and the Court of Neptune ritual. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.