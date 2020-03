Hosted by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, this film features an innovative animal shelter program where Alzheimer’s facilities foster orphaned kittens. This program not only provides the kittens the 24-hour care they need to survive but also engages the seniors at the memory care facilities in profound ways. Tune in Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.