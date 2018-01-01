Shanghai 1937: Where World War II Began, Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on KUAC TV

When did World War II begin? Americans might say December 7, 1941-the day the Japanese Imperial navy attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. For Europeans, it was September 1, 1939 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland. But in China, people will tell you a different date-August 13, 1937, the start of the Battle of Shanghai. That day, after what is called the “century of humiliation,” including six years of repeated “incidents” initiated by the Japanese military, China at last “stood up.” Shanghai was the most international city in Asia, with a large foreign population, so at the time of the military conflict, it was headline news around the world. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.