Shakespeare Live! From the RSC, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

To commemorate the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death on April 23, 2016, The Royal Shakespeare Company hosted a glittering jubilee party with an all-star cast. Many iconic characters, speeches and scenes from Shakespeare’s best-known plays are featured, telling the story of Shakespeare’s life and career. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.