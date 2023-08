Our TV broadcast signals are presently down due to a power outage at our transmitter. This impacts all KUAC TV signals, including at our translators in Delta, Healy, and Nenana. Streaming service is not impacted, so please visit https://www.pbs.org/livestream/ to view KUAC TV 9.1 until transmitter power is restored.

We will update this post with further details if needed. Thank you for your patience and support.