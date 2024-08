PBS.com live streaming of KUAC 9.1 is currently offline, and will display the national live feed until the issue is resolved. Our engineers are in contact with PBS network staff to resolve the issue, and this post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

KUAC 89.9 FM streaming should not be impacted, and we anticipate no other service interruptions at this time. As always, check KUAC.org for the latest updates, and thank you for your patience and understanding.