Select KUAC Friends Group for your Pick.Click.Give Donation!

It’s that time of year…to file for your PFD, and when you apply, you can choose KUAC Friends Group for your Pick.Click.Give donation. Thanks!

We tell stories that would otherwise go untold. We bring awareness to issues that would otherwise go overlooked. We present performances that would otherwise be inaccessible. We educate every generation. At KUAC, We create radio and television programming that is thought-provoking, trustworthy and even life changing – connecting Alaska to the world and the world to Alaska.