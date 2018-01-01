Secrets of the Tower of London, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Standing guard over the city of London for nearly 1000 years, this formidable fortress has been a royal castle, a prison, a place of execution and torture, an armoury and the Royal Mint. Over the centuries it has gone from a symbol of imperialism and tyranny to a national treasure- the protector of the crown jewels and many other historic British traditions. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.