Secrets of the Dead: Gangster’s Gold, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

It is widely believed that notorious Bronx-based gangster and bootlegger Dutch Schultz buried a fortune estimated to be worth more than $50 million somewhere in New York's Catskill Mountains. In Secrets of the Dead: Gangster's Gold, join these three groups of treasure hunters as they follow the trail of this unsolved mystery toward the discovery of a lifetime.